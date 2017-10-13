You won’t believe the speed at which MS Dhoni runs between the wickets, watch video

- India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Match abandoned due to soft outfield in Hyderabad, series ends 1-1
One of the best running batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again surprised his fans with his speed. In a video that went viral, he is seen running like a cheetah between the wickets. The video is from the second T20I in Guwahati, which Australia won by eight wickets.
Dhoni, who sprints to fetch India two runs, recorded a stunning speed of 31 kmph in the middle of the 22-yard stretch, his best so far. A video released by Star Sports analyses Dhoni’s speed while he takes the runs in the second T20I.
The wicketkeeper recently took a running test at NCA where the 36-year old completed his first run in only 2.91 seconds while he took only 8.30 seconds in completing his third run on the 20-meter field.
Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his ⚡️-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 11 October 2017
Dhoni, who has proved time and again that age is just a number, even posted a picture of himself with Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav on Instagram with the caption, “NCA all test’s done. 20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec. Time for heavy lunch”
Dhoni’s speed has helped India innumerable times to win crucial runs. After Australia levelled the T20I series 1-1 in the Guwahati match, the seires decider on Friday was called off due to wet outfield.
