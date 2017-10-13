Special Coverage
You won’t believe the speed at which MS Dhoni runs between the wickets, watch video

MS Dhoni, who sprints to fetch India two runs, recorded a stunning speed of 31 kmph in the middle of the 22-yard stretch, his best so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 13, 2017 9:39 pm
ms dhoni, dhoni, mahendra singh dhoni, dhoni speed, cricket, india vs australia, sports news, indian express MS Dhoni recorded his personal best speed within the wickets during the second T20I against Australia. (Source: PTI)
One of the best running batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again surprised his fans with his speed. In a video that went viral, he is seen running like a cheetah between the wickets. The video is from the second T20I in Guwahati, which Australia won by eight wickets.

Dhoni, who sprints to fetch India two runs, recorded a stunning speed of 31 kmph in the middle of the 22-yard stretch, his best so far. A video released by Star Sports analyses Dhoni’s speed while he takes the runs in the second T20I.

The wicketkeeper recently took a running test at NCA where the 36-year old completed his first run in only 2.91 seconds while he took only 8.30 seconds in completing his third run on the 20-meter field.

Dhoni, who has proved time and again that age is just a number, even posted a picture of himself with Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav on Instagram with the caption, “NCA all test’s done. 20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec. Time for heavy lunch”

Dhoni’s speed has helped India innumerable times to win crucial runs. After Australia levelled the T20I series 1-1 in the Guwahati match, the seires decider on Friday was called off due to wet outfield.

