You won’t believe the speed at which MS Dhoni runs between the wickets, watch video

One of the best running batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again surprised his fans with his speed. In a video that went viral, he is seen running like a cheetah between the wickets. The video is from the second T20I in Guwahati, which Australia won by eight wickets.

Dhoni, who sprints to fetch India two runs, recorded a stunning speed of 31 kmph in the middle of the 22-yard stretch, his best so far. A video released by Star Sports analyses Dhoni’s speed while he takes the runs in the second T20I.

The wicketkeeper recently took a running test at NCA where the 36-year old completed his first run in only 2.91 seconds while he took only 8.30 seconds in completing his third run on the 20-meter field.

Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his ⚡️-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) 11 October 2017

Dhoni, who has proved time and again that age is just a number, even posted a picture of himself with Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav on Instagram with the caption, “NCA all test’s done. 20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec. Time for heavy lunch”

Dhoni’s speed has helped India innumerable times to win crucial runs. After Australia levelled the T20I series 1-1 in the Guwahati match, the seires decider on Friday was called off due to wet outfield.

