You will always be my captain MS Dhoni bhai, tweets Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who is expected to be anointed captain of the limited overs teams after Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down from the job, took to Twitter to acknowledge his former skipper for the contributions he did for the Indian cricket team.

“Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You’ll always be my captain MS Dhoni Bhai.. :) :) ,” tweeted Kohli.

On Wednesday Dhoni stepped down from the post of India’s limited overs captain with immediate effect. India host England for three match one-day international series, which begins from January 15,2017.

However, Dhoni will continue to play limited overs cricket, as he said that he is available for selection for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England.

After leading India for more than nine years, Dhoni will go down as the finest captain cricket has ever seen. Not only did he win that T20 World Cup, he led India to World Cup win in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and even the number one ranking in Tests.

Kohli was named the Test skipper after MS Dhoni had decided to quit the longer format during India’s tour of Australia in 2014.

Team India, under Virat’s captaincy is on a 18 match unbeaten streak after they beat Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and England.

Virat had made his ODI debut under Dhoni’s captaincy during India’s first one-day match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2008.

