You still have to give an interview in front of me: Sourav Ganguly reminds Virender Sehwag

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and batsman Virender Sehwag got involved in a hilarious conversation about their ability to run between the wickets while doing commentary during one of India’s matches in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Ganguly hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli’s running between the wickets, to which Sehwag promptly replied by saying that one of his earlier teammates too was a brilliant runner between the wickets. Ganguly immediately replied by back by saying that he was indeed quick between the wickets.

“Absolutely, I used to run very fast between the wickets,” Ganguly said.

Sehwag then responded in the most of the hilarious manner and compared Ganguly’s running to Kohli’s.

“If only you could run as fast as Kohli,” Sehwag added.

Hearing Sehwag’s reply, Ganguly went on to challenge him for a 100-meter race.

“Whoever is watching this broadcast, I want to challenge Viru in front of you’ll. After this tournament ends, we shall meet at The Oval and have a 100-meter race,” Ganguly said.

“Dada you will have to cover those 100 meters in the first place,” Sehwag responded.

“I shall do that easily, and also provide you with two physios. This is a misunderstanding and rumour that you have spread among our viewers, our team, and us ex-cricketers. I’d like to show these statistics to our viewers,” Ganguly said.

Contradicting Sehwag’s claims, Ganguly came up with a stat that suggested his percentage of stealing singles was surely more than Sehwag’s.

“Sourav Ganguly’s singles percentage was 36 and Virender Sehwag’s was 24. And you’re criticising my ability to run between the wickets?”

“Running-between-the-wickets is the ability to convert ones into twos, twos into threes, and threes into fours. And to reach the wickets on time,” he added.

However, Sehwag went on to say that Ganguly had the ability to steal singles but not convert them into twos or threes.

“Dada, these stats show your singles percentage, not your ability to convert ones into two and twos into threes. You never had a problem taking just one run. You would easily take those from fine-leg, third-man, deep-point, long-on.”

Sourav, however, was quick to point it out to Sehwag that he had still had to give an interview for the position of India’s head coach.

“This is the reason why you should check your statistics and stop talking ill about others. You still have to give an interview in front of me,” Ganguly said.

“I would like to tell our viewers that we have had to do commentary for two extra overs because it was so important for Dada to show these stats to our viewers,” Sehwag replied after bursting into laughter.

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim who was sitting with Ganguly and Sehwag stayed quiet for most of the conversation and only concluded it saying that he would be up for the race holding the stopwatch after the match.

“I can’t wait for the end of this tournament now. I am going to hold the stopwatch when the two of you sprint and time you both. Let’s see who wins!” Karim said.

“That’s all that you have done in the past six-seven years. You have only selected players and used your stopwatch,” Ganguly replied.

