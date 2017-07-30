You have to be brave to play the sweep shot: Younis Khan

Younis Khan retired from cricket in May this year. Younis Khan retired from cricket in May this year.

If there is one shot for which Younis Khan has been praised world over, it has to be the sweep shot. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, the former Pakistan cricketer, who retired in May this year, speaks about sweep shot and what the batsman should keep in mind while playing the shot. He also talks about various aspects of the game like fielding in the slips, the grip and an advice former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin gave him in 2016. Excerpts:

On tips to play the sweep shot

There are no tips. You have to be brave. If you get out sweeping, the whole world will be after you. I myself got out sweeping in my last innings, that too off a full toss. I hit my 10,000th run with a sweep. I reached my only triple hundred via a reverse-sweep. I was always a top-hand-dominant player as the street where I grew up playing cricket was narrow. The best way to score runs there was to play in the ‘V”

On whether it was his strategy to play sweep shots to upset the bowler’s line and length like he did for Muttiah Muralitharan during his triple century against Sri Lanka

Yes, a spinner does get upset when he gets swept. It was always easier for me to sweep on a turning wicket since the ball would already have some break and force for me to help it on its way. Coming back to that innings, the pitch was a true batting track which helped. The Sri Lankans had piled up a lot of runs and there was nothing much for the spinners. It was a good track for sweeps. The Karachi outfield was very fast too, so any gap and it was a boundary. We had a young team, while they were playing Mendis and Murali.

On which is easier — sweeping a leg-spinner or an off-spinner?

I think it is easier to sweep a left-arm spinner or a legspinner since there are better chances of survival. As the ball breaks away from the right-hander, it meets the bat nicely as opposed to an offspinner turning it into you, since there are more chances of you missing the ball coming into you and it can skid through under the bat and hit you on the pads or hit the stumps.

On why a spinner gets upset when swept

A bowler should be happy if they are constantly being swept as this is a cross-bat, risky shot. My advice to bowlers would be to not be afraid, regardless of how well one is sweeping. To give you an example: when Inzamam-ul-Haq fell on the stumps against Monty [Panesar] in England, he went to the hospital and I took charge of the team in his absence. Kevin Pietersen was in great nick at the time; he had scored a century in the first innings. As KP walked in, Danish [Kaneria] asked me for a deep square-leg protecting the boundary. I refused and encouraged him to bowl. KP swept him a few times and hit him for a few boundaries. Danish was puzzled and kept asking me for protection. I refused every time as I wanted to draw KP into my game. In Danish’s second over against KP, after he had been hit for a boundary, I told him to bowl a googly. He did and it went through KP’s defences and hit the stumps. Danish always took my suggestions and implemented them very well. We had a great connection.

On where can a bowler when he is being swept

Very important question. I share this with my coaches, captains and bowlers: whenever you are swept or a batsman plays cross-batted shots against you, stick to bowling stump-to-stump. You have to vary the length and pace, but bowl on the stumps. I was watching the World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa. Elliot was batting against Steyn. Elliot made room for himself and Steyn bowled wider allowing him to free his arms. He did that twice and, instead of following him, Steyn did the opposite. Against Maxwell, you have to do the same. You have to follow these kinds of batsmen when they make room for themselves. They are looking to free their arms, so don’t fall into the trap of giving them that opportunity.

On if it is true that AB de Villiers learnt the sweep shot from him

No, he has not learned it from me. However, as professionals, we observe each other’s games. He might have picked up some technical aspect of my sweep and implemented it in his own game. There are things that I have also picked up from AB.

On how a player can perfect one shot in his game

Take the example of Damien Martyn. What Damien Martyn used to do was use both of his feet. For example, if he was playing a front foot drive, he would also use his back foot sometimes to play the shot, since you never know if the ball will skid through. The same bowler can bowl with different pace and variation so, if you commit to the front foot and are deceived by the pace, then you can easily adjust via your back foot. The pull shot is another example of using both your feet. Many batsmen pull the ball off the back foot, while some prefer pulling off the front foot like Ricky Ponting. I have used both feet while pulling.

