Yograj Singh takes a dig at MS Dhoni after Yuvraj’s comeback

Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh once again slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he accused the former captain for his son’s absence from the Indian squad.

In an interview to Maharashtra Times, Yograj once again blamed Dhoni and said “Yuvraj is in the team because Dhoni is no longer the captain. I had said this couple of years ago that he would be back in the team once Dhoni wasn’t the captain. It’s proved true now.”

The left-handed batsman made his comeback with a brilliant innings of 56 from 48 balls, which included six fours and two sixes. He was looking strong before he was caught by Adil Rashid off Jack Ball. Yuvraj and Dhoni were involved in a 23-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Dhoni playing his last match as India’s limited overs captain scored a quick-fire 68 off 40 balls with eight fours and two maximums. For India A Shikhar Dhawan (63) and Yuvraj scored half centuries each while Ambati Rayudu scored a hundred before he made his way back – ‘retired’ – thus allowing Dhoni to enter the foray.

Despite the big score of 304, India A lost the match by three wickets after some superb batting by Sam Billings (93), Jos Buttler (46) and Liam Dawson (41).

It was Dhoni’s first match since end-October when he led the Indian team to an ODI series win against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, Yuvraj was making his first appearance for India in three years. Yuvi had a decent Ranji season after the veteran scored 673 runs for Punjab.

Yograj, earlier, had compared Dhoni to Ravana.

“Dhoni is arrogant. The way Ravana’s proud came to an end, Dhoni will also suffer some day. He considers himself much above Ravana. I feel really ashamed when other cricketers come and tell me about Dhoni. Earlier, I used to think that people must be cribbing about Dhoni due to jealousy. But when the cricketers told me about him, I think I have never seen a terrible person like him ever in my life,” he had said.

