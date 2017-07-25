Yograj Singh, Bharat Arun, Sarandeep Singh feature in BCCI’s one-time beneficiary list

BCCI has decided to award one-time ex-gratia payments to a number of former cricketers. (Source: BCCI) BCCI has decided to award one-time ex-gratia payments to a number of former cricketers. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to reward a one-time ex-gratia payment to quite a few former cricketers. This includes current national selector Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh and bowling coach Bharat Arun. A total of 55 players are featuring on the list and among them is also Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh.

These players include those who have not been paid during the first lot of payments or are due to get some balance of payments. However, most of these players have played less than 10 Tests.

Among the other well-known names is former India all-rounder Robin Singh, bowling coach TA Sekhar, wicketkeeper-batsman Vijay Dahiya. Also included in the list is ousted national selector Jatin Paranjpe. Former India medium pacers like Sanjeev Sharma and Salil Ankola are also on the list.

Players from the previous era (the 1970’s) include the likes of Kenia Jayantilal, Sudhir Naik and Raju Kulkarni.

In other developments, former first-class players like Prakash Bhatt, Milind Pradhan, Arman Malik, Rakesh Parikh, Shankar Saini have been shortlisted for interview for the Indian cricket team’s administrative manager’s post.

Earlier, the BCCI went on to reward each Indian women’s player with a sum of Rs 50 lakh for their performance in the World Cup. The BCCI also announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff of the Mithali Raj-led side.

