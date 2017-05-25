Yogeshwar Dutt applauds Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics. Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics.

34-year-old, Yogeshwar Dutt, who won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics is the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities and sports stars who have been applauding Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic- Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

On a message on social media he wrote,”आप जैसा महान खिलाड़ी के साथ देश का झंडा उठाना और विदेशो मे फहराना गर्व की बात है।दुनिया देखेगी #SachinABillionDreams,सीखेगी आपसे @sachin_rt” – “(To wave the national flag with such a great player is a matter of immense pride. The world will watch your movie #SachinABillionDreams and will learn a lot from you @sachin-rt)

Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Dutt had been out of action for some time and there had been talks on his retirement. Speaking on it, he had earlier told PTI,“Retirement is something that is not even on my mind. I would like to make a comeback to the international arena before bidding adieu to the sport. So, there are no plans of quitting anytime soon.” On his injuries he da said,”I have suffered from a number of injuries in the past one year or so. Thus, my main focus is on attaining fitness. And only after I am completely injury-free, I would be able to assess where I stand and decide when I can compete,” he said.

“I would certainly be returning to the mat but when would that be, I am not sure. Right now my aim is to achieve full fitness and only after that I would choose which tournament to take part in.”

When asked which tournaments he would consider making a comeback in he had said, “It would be unfair to commit right now whether I would be participating in either Commonwealth or Asian Games. I would need to sit down and gather my thoughts before returning to action at the international arena.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd