Yasir Shah not thinking of records but ‘tired’ after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been breaking bowling records recently. He became the first spinner to take five-fors in five consecutive Tests on Saturday when he picked up a six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Dubai. But, the spinner is also bowling a lot. After 29.3 overs on day one of the Test match, Yasir bowled 26.2 overs on day two for his six wickets that came for 184 runs.

Pakistan have opted for only one regular spinner for this series against Sri Lanka and Yasir has to do bulk of the bowling. On Saturday, he admitted that he has not bowled so many overs at a stretch before adding that he is okay.

“This is what we have to do, to bowl. I always try when I play for the team that I do well, that I bowl well. The wickets here are such – in Dubai, you don’t get much support for spinners on the first day, so that’s why I had to work a lot. So I just wanted to support the fast bowlers at one end. On the second day there was more break but the body was a little tired from so much bowling,” Yasir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I probably haven’t bowled this much in a stretch before but I’m ok, the body is going.”

Yasir said that having a bowling partner always helps. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur are reluctant to play two spinners but with the hot conditions in UAE may force them to rethink the strategy.

“Of course there is a difference. There is support, he bowls with you, that makes a partnership which spinners do well in. I had three fast bowlers playing with me, but you know the wickets here are such that they don’t support fast bowlers.

“Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail did bowl with me, they supported me. And the fast bowlers bowled well, in one place, but that kind of support wasn’t there that you can get in England, or other places, the way wickets help fast bowlers there.”

