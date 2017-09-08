Yasir Shah joins Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL 2017

Yasir Shah last played for Pakistan in Tests against West Indies. (Source: West Indies Cricket) Yasir Shah last played for Pakistan in Tests against West Indies. (Source: West Indies Cricket)

Trinbago Knight Riders have acquired the services of Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the remainder of Caribbean Premier League, the franchise said on Thursday. The spinner will replace countryman Shadab Khan who has flown back to Pakistan to play three T20 internationals for the national team against World XI beginning September 12.

Yasir, who has earlier played in Bangladesh Premier League in 2015, will be playing abroad in a T20 league only for the second time. He has not been picked in the Pakistan squad that will face World XI.

The 31-year old has limited experience in the shortest format of the game but has picked up 149 wickets in the 29 Test matches he has played for Pakistan. But, he last played a T20 international six years back. His last one-day international for Pakistan was back in August 2016. In his T20 career, Yasir has an economy rate of 6.68 per over and has picked up 60 wickets from 69 games.

“Winning matches in T20 cricket is so often about claiming wickets at vital times, and a leg spinner of the quality of Yasir will do just that. We are at the business end of the tournament and Yasir’s experience and skill will be vital as we look to claim our second Hero CPL title,” Katich, coach of Trinbago, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Yasir hasn’t played any competitive cricket since joining the MCC team to play against Afghanistan at Lord’s in July. Prior to that, he played for Kent in the English county championship, picking up 14 wickets in three games.

Trinbago, who finished top of the table in league stages, will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors for a place in final. They suffered a loss to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first qualifier but have chance to set-up a final meeting against the same team.

