Yasir Shah becomes fastest spinner to take 150 wickets in Test cricket

Yasir Shah took his 150th wicket on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Yasir Shah took his 150th wicket on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s right-arm leg spinner, Yasir Shah, became the joint second quickest bowler overall and quickest spinner to take 150 Test wickets. Yasir achieved this feat on Day one of the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Yasir equalled former Pakistan fast bowler, Waqar Younis’ record of reaching this milestone in 27 Test matches. He bowled full on middle, and Lahiru Thirimanne tried to slog the ball over mid-wicket, but failed to read the delivery as the quicker one rapped him on his back leg, providing Yasir his 150th dismissal.

Following this achievement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted from its official Twitter handle, congratulating the Pakistan spinner,”150 Test wickets for Yasir Shah! It’s taken him just 27 Tests, the joint second quickest to reach that milestone #cricket #lovecricket #Pakistan #Yasir #Shah #YasirShah #milestone #150.”

Yasir also broke Saeed Ajmal’s record, who grabbed 150 wickets in 29 matches. Yasir, last played against the West Indies in May when he grabbed a wicket on the final ball of the day to earn his side first clean sweep in West Indies. Recently, he was also given the ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ award at the PCB Awards.

In current ICC Test bowling rankings, Yasir Shah is ranked 15.

