Wrist-spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav feed off each other’s success

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 13 wickets together in South Africa ODIs. (AP Photo) Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 13 wickets together in South Africa ODIs. (AP Photo)

The Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at the Oval last year was the tipping point. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for 137 runs between them in 18 overs without a wicket. Although both Ashwin and Jadeja went to the limited-overs series in the West Indies that followed, they were set for the shorter formats cull. The team management decided to move over to wrist spin and zeroed in on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The success

Chahal, after rebooting his international career at Dambulla in August last year, has featured in 16 ODIs over the past six months, taking 28 wickets at 23.82, including his maiden five-for at Centurion on Sunday. India have won 13 of those matches. Yadav, after making his ODI debut in June 2017, has also played 16 ODIs, bagging 28 scalps at 21.39. He has contributed to 12 Indian victories. They also tend to do better in each other’s company. In the nine matches that they have played together, Chahal averages 18.70 and Yadav 20.11.

Simplicity is genius

After India’s emphatic win at Centurion, Bhuvneshwar Kumar interviewed Chahal and Yadav for bcci.tv. Chahal spoke about keeping things simple. “I always go for wickets, doesn’t matter if I’m getting hit for runs,” the leg-spinner said. His bowling has two standout features: turn and reading the batters’ mind.

One of a kind

Yadav is the first chinaman bowler to play for India. Guided by Brad Hogg at Kolkata Knight Riders, the 23-year-old from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gradually grown into his job. Gautam Gambhir always used him as an attacking option at Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, and Yadav has carried the mindset to international cricket. The standout features of his bowling are his control and the googly.

The impact ball

Aiden Markram was new to the crease at Durban. Yadav decided to test him with a googly. Without any discernible change in action, Markram failed to pick it. He looked completely clueless, managing only a bottom edge as the ball nearly rolled back on to the stumps. That one delivery sapped Markram’s confidence. It also had a trickle-down effect to the South African dressing room. Their iffy middle-order became jittery against India’s spin. At Centurion, Markram got out to Yadav’s first ball, pulling a long hop straight to deep mid-wicket.

Reading batters’ mind

Chahal is brilliant at it. The first ODI between India and Australia at Chepauk in September last year was a case in point. Glenn Maxwell had hit three sixes and a four in one Yadav over. Chahal decided to bowl flatter against him to start with, cramping the Aussie for room. Maxwell was getting impatient and a charge was due. The leggie guessed it perfectly. He tossed up the final delivery of his over wide outside the off stump and gave it a real tweak. Maxwell’s mistimed shot found the long-on fielder.

Success in South Africa

Chahal and Yadav have shared 13 scalps between them in two ODIs in the ongoing series in South Africa. As they told Kumar, their secret of success lies in the extra bounce that the South African pitches are offering. Yadav getting rid of David Miller at Centurion on Sunday was a classic example. The left-hander attempted a front foot drive but couldn’t handle the kick, edging it to Ajinkya Rahane at slip. Shamik Chakrabarty

