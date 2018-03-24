Wriddhiman Saha warms up for IPL in style with 20-ball ton

Wriddhiman Saha will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. (Source: Mohun Bagan Facebook) Wriddhiman Saha will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. (Source: Mohun Bagan Facebook)

Wriddhiman Saha smashed a 20-ball ton playing for Mohun Bagan in a local T20 cricket match in Kolkata. Saha helped Bagan chase down a target of 152 in seven overs against Bengal Nagpur Railways (BNR) in a JC Mukherjee Trophy game. Saha’s innings was punctuated by 14 sixes and four boundaries apart from two singles. He finished off the innings by hitting six sixes in an over off medium pacer Aman Prosad for six sixes. It also included a wide delivery, which means a total of 37 runs were scored.

“I could feel from the first ball that I was able to hit the ball in the middle and I went for it,” Saha is quoted as saying by PTI. “Not sure of this being a record, but looking into the IPL, I tried to play different shots and it worked.”

The fastest T20 century overall was scored by Chris Gayle for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and it came off 30 balls. It is also the fasters century in any format of the game. Saha’s century, though faster, was not scored in an official tournament and hence won’t be considered.

Saha has dound himself becoming Test specialist over the years. He is India’s primary wicketkeeper in Tests since MS Dhoni’s retirement in 2014, although Parthiv Patel was preferred over him for much of the recent tour of South Africa. But Saha has shown his ability in the T20 format and even scored a century in the 2014 edition playing for Kings XI Punjab. He was bought for Rs 5 crore by SRH in the auctions preceding the upcoming 11th edition of the IPL.

