Wriddhiman Saha takes acrobatic catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama, watch video

India vs Sri Lanka: Wriddhiman Saha takes a brilliant catch on the third day of the final Test. (Source: Screengrab) India vs Sri Lanka: Wriddhiman Saha takes a brilliant catch on the third day of the final Test. (Source: Screengrab)

Wriddhiman Saha showed ‘Superman’ skills on Monday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi when he took an acrobatic catch to get rid of Sadeera Samarawickrama on the third day of the final Test between India and Sri Lanka. This was after Saha stretched full length to his right to grab a one-handed blinder off the bowling of Ishant Sharma in 137th over.

Saha, whose ability behind the stumps has earned him much praise after MS Dhoni retirement from the longest format of the game, impressed with stunning catches off Ishant (2/93 in 27 overs) and Mohammed Shami’s (2/74 in 23 overs) bowling. The catch of Samarawickrama was followed by another good effort to dismiss Suranga Lakmal. He also took another catch standing near the stumps to dismiss Angelo Mathews for 111.

Sri Lanka reached 356/9 at stumps on the third day, trailing the hosts by 180 runs. Under fire for below-par performance, Mathews ended century drought by scoring his eighth Test hundred, adding 181 runs in 79.2 overs with captain Dinesh Chandimal, who hit his 10th ton. Mathews finally ran out of fortune when Ravichandran Ashwin ended his defiant knock which included 14 fours and two sixes. Chandimal made 147 not out to help Sri Lanka rediscover their competitive edge.

