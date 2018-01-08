Wriddhiman Saha overtakes MS Dhoni’s record of most dismissals by Indian wicketkeeper in a Test

Wriddhiman Saha took 10 dismissals in the Cape Town Test. (Source: AP) Wriddhiman Saha took 10 dismissals in the Cape Town Test. (Source: AP)

Wriddhiman Saha broke the record of the most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test match on Monday with his 10th catch, overtaking MS Dhoni’s nine dismissals against Australia in Melbourne in December 2014, in what was his last Test. Saha achieved the feat after holding on to a catch to dismiss Morne Morkel off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

While Saha’s dismissals include all catches, former captain Dhoni took eight catches and one stumping. Before Dhoni, Nayan Mongia had taken eight catches in 1996 in the Durban Test against South Africa.

The 33-year old took the catches of Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada in first innings. Saha then returned in the second innings to take the catches of de Kock, du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj and Morkel to get the perfect 10.

The record for most catches in a Test match is held by English gloveman Jack Russell, who took 11 catches against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test of 1995.

Coincidently, Saha’s debut was also against South Africa in 2010. Since then, he has represented India in 32 Tests, taking 85 dismissals that includes 75 catches and 10 stumpings.

India’s seamers tore through the hosts’ batting line-up as South Africa were all out for 130 in their second innings as they took eight wickets for 65 on Monday.

