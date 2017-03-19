India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha notches up third Test Ton

Wriddhiman Saha’s approach of dominating the bowlers was quite refreshing. (Source: AP) Wriddhiman Saha’s approach of dominating the bowlers was quite refreshing. (Source: AP)

For someone who has always remained in the shadows of his fellow superstars, Wriddhiman Saha’s 3nd Test hundred against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing Test, was the perfect answer to silence those who have been questioning his ability with the bat.

It was an ideal time and place for Saha to give a gentle reminder of his skills with the bat by scoring a gutsy century.

En-route to his Test ton, Saha played quite a few delightful strokes as he slapped a few through the covers, drove and lofted a few with a chipping dance. Overall it was an evenly paced and controlled innings and was appreciated by his teammates.

Saha has improved his batsmanship and it was visible as he played more number of lofted shots, involving some fancy footwork, to put pressure on the opposition. His approach of dominating the bowlers was also quite refreshing.

In this innings he backed himself to play his shots and executed them to perfection. Saha’s wonderful glove-work behind the stumps along with this century just added more prowess to his skills with the willow.

The pressure, however, was always on Saha since the day he took over the mantle from MS Dhoni in the longer format of the game. But his sublime knock on Sunday, which involved 7 fours and a six showed the potential he has. Noticeably, Saha has been at the centre of quite a few rescue jobs for India and this has proved vital for his team’s success.

It may be recalled here that Saha had recently scored an unbeaten double century (203*) in the Irani Trophy final.

Previously after scoring his maiden test ton Saha became the became the fourth wicketkeeper to get a hundred outside of India and also became the third keeper’ to get a hundred in the West Indies for India.

However, despite his achievements there were doubts expressed regarding his position in the side, especially after Parthiv Patel took his place in the India team and made a good case for himself scoring 195 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00. He had also notched up two half-centuries in that period. However, Saha has worked hard on his fitness at National Cricket Academy (NCA), improved his overall game and is now again back into the forefront.

