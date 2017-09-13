My wife badly wants me to play in the World Cup, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has claimed that he is still pursuing his dream of playing in the 2019 World Cup. (Source: File) Wriddhiman Saha has claimed that he is still pursuing his dream of playing in the 2019 World Cup. (Source: File)

Team India’s wicketkeeper in Tests, Wriddhiman Saha has claimed that he is still pursuing his dream of playing in the 2019 World Cup. He also revealed that his wife also wishes to see him play in the World Cup.

“My wife badly wants me to play in the World Cup. She insists that I must push harder to achieve that. I am also trying, but ultimately the decision lies with the selectors.”, Saha said and added, “My preparation is always aimed at bettering my performance. The rest depends on the selection committee. I don’t perform to just play ODIs.”

“Those who are saying (good things about my keeping) know better. Whatever I have learned, I am trying to execute,” he further added.

Commenting on the upcoming series between India and Australia and the policy of rotation, he said, “Beating India in India will always be tough. Australia has done well last time but I will put India ahead. India’s bench strength is very strong. The team is preparing for the 2019 World Cup. That’s why the rotation of players is happening. India has been performing well with all sets of players which is a good sign.”

Amidst talk of Ashwin and Jadeja being rested, Saha said that it is only to strengthen the bench. “Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They are being prepared to strengthen the bench. If the need be, they can chip in,” Saha concluded.

