Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicketkeeper in Tests, says Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli has deemed Wriddhiman Saha as the best keeper in Test matches.

Since taking over the wicket-keeping duties from MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha has grown in stature with his improved glove work behind the stumps. While he did face criticism initially, his performance against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Test at Colombo has drawn widespread applause. This even led to skipper Virat Kohli deeming him as the best keeper in Test matches

Speaking to Kohli said, “Four byes on that sort of pitch speaks volumes of the kind of ability he has. He’s right up there in world cricket among the very best. He’s the best keeper in this format right now, I’d say.”

“You saw his keeping today, how agile he is,” Kohli said. “He can create chances at any stage. He’s very safe behind the stumps and he’s been outstanding.”, Kohli added.

After his outstanding performance in the second innings on a treacherous track, Saha said, “I enjoy wicket-keeping on turning tracks because on such wickets more balls are coming towards you and as a result, as a wicketkeeper, you have to remain focused all the time. I really enjoy wicket-keeping against Ashwin and Jadeja.”

Saha also spoke about how skipper Virat Kohli entrusts him with decisions pertaining to the DRS and said, “Virat always asks me and Rahane about our views on a particular decision. He asks whether we are 100 percent sure or not. Only then, he (Kohli) takes his decision whether to go for DRS or not.”

