Irani Cup: Wriddhiman Saha rests his case

Cheteshwar Pujara (116*) and Wriddhiman Saha (203*) took Rest of India to their 15th Irani title in the last 19 editions. Kevin D'Souza

WRIDDHIMAN SAHA isn’t known to show any emotion. On the field, he’s unflappable, almost zen-like. In his own confession, his family have perennially wondered, “Wriddhi ko gussa kyun nahi aata?” But there is one setting where even Saha tends to drop his stoic guard. It happens whenever he sits down for a soccer game on Playstation against Bengal teammate Ashok Dinda. Like Manoj Tiwary reveals, he’s even seen Saha look a little “irritated” on occasions.

“Dinda is naturally an expressive person. So whenever he scores a goal or wins a game, he’ll jump off the bed and start celebrating. It irritates Wriddhi. He’s as competitive as anyone and doesn’t want to lose anywhere,” says Tiwary. But he then immediately adds that the “irritation” doesn’t last too long and that Saha isn’t the kind to speak his mind.

“Even the show of irritation is in a controlled way. He knows that if I say something Dinda might get hurt emotionally. We know how Dinda is. Wriddhi’s very calculative with whatever he’s doing. Even when it comes to showing emotion,” he says.

Behind the nonplussed and modest exterior that gives those around Saha the air of him forever being “in his own world”— like some put it — is a steely determination. A characteristic that has come to the fore often enough over the last six months in Test cricket for India. And Tiwary reveals that he got a window into it at the CCI a day before Saha went about orchestrating yet another backs-against-the-walls classic — an unbeaten knock of 203 as part of a 316-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara that saw Rest of India recover from 63/4 to comfortably cruise past their target of 379 and clinch the Irani Trophy on Tuesday.

“He was disappointed after getting out in the first innings for a low score. And was sitting beside me when they were showing Karun Nair’s Irani Trophy stats on TV. He turned to me and said I never had a good record in the Irani Trophy and fell silent again. I could sense that he will do something about it. That he was already determined to do so. And then he scores an important double-hundred to win us the match. He’s Dravid-like in his determination,” says Tiwary, whose dismissal on Monday set the stage for the Saha-Pujara stand.

Been there, done that

It’s not like Saha necessarily needed a knock of this magnitude — both in terms of runs and quality — to ascertain his position as India’s No.1 wicket-keeper in Tests. He’s done enough already to earn the trust and confidence of Virat Kohli and the rest of the team management. He’s bailed them out of tricky situations already. As it turned out, MSK Prasad, the chairman of the selection committee, has been in attendance at the CCI over all five days of the match. And Prasad made it amply clear later in the day that Saha was “out of the team because of injury and not form”. He also cleared the air regarding the matter of whether Parthiv Patel had done enough in his two Tests as Saha’s stand-in to keep the incumbent out.

“With today’s batting Saha showed why he is the number one keeper-batsman in the country,” he said. But it’s not just the tag of being a ‘crisis-man’ that makes Saha a much-vaunted member of most dressing-rooms he’s been a part of, according to those who’ve shared one with him over the years. Former Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla captained the wicket-keeper for six years and also saw Saha come through the ranks in his early days. In his opinion, Saha is the quintessential team-man. Even to the extent that despite being forever keen on indulging in a game of football, either during warm-ups or post a day’s play, he won’t fuss if others want to do something else. This even while he’s Bengal captain.

“I’ve seen from the age of 18-19. And the boy hasn’t changed a bit. It’s easy to fathom why any dressing-room would like Wriddhi in their mix. He’s always the same, whether he’s scored zero or a hundred. That calms the dressing-room down when you have someone so sorted around,” says Shukla.

Despite being someone who keeps to himself, these days Saha has developed into a mentor in the Bengal dressing-room, an approachable senior who leads by example in terms of his preparation. Tiwary made his Ranji debut a year before Saha but the two did play a big role in the U-23 state team clinching the domestic title. He remembers the debut rather vividly and fondly.

“It came against Hyderabad, and Wriddhi became one of the first Bengal batsmen to score a century on debut. I scored a double-hundred in the same game, so it’s special to both of us. He wasn’t always consistent in his early days with the bat. But now he’s become a role model for everyone with his consistency. Even here, he’s gone about his business about improving his game quietly and by himself,” he says.

Keeping a low profile

Though he is beginning to open up, Saha still has his limits. A day earlier, he had spoken about being put off by messages on WhatsApp that are longer than three or four lines. Tiwary isn’t surprised to hear about this pet peeve.

“He wants to be away from any kind of noise. The notification sounds annoy him. He wants to be in a silent place. That’s how he prepares himself,” says Tiwary. Away from the field, Saha prefers to keep a low-profile. Even if it means being considered ‘tough to track down’ during the off-season by his teammates.

As Tiwary says, “He has got a beautiful family and a beautiful daughter. He’ll respond and all but loves to stay back at home in Kolkata. Whatever plans they make comes from his wife, whether it’s a vacation or anything. He always prefers staying put at home.”

Brief scores (Day five):

Gujarat first innings 358 in 102.5 overs & second innings 246 all out in 90.3 overs lost to Rest of India first innings 226 in 75 overs and second innings 379 for four in 103.1 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 203* off 272 balls with 26 fours and six sixes, Cheteshwar Pujara 116 off 238 balls with 16 fours, Hardik Patel 36.1-17-104-2) by six wickets.