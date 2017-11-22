Team morale was fantastic even though we couldn’t bat as per expectation in the first innings at Eden Gardens: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha said that the team morale was fantastic even though India couldn’t bat as per expectation. (Source: AP ) Wriddhiman Saha said that the team morale was fantastic even though India couldn’t bat as per expectation. (Source: AP )

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka witnessed a thrilling finish as the visitors were reduced to 76 for 7 before bad light stopped play. This was after India batted poorly in the first innings but made an incredible comeback in the match on the final day. Revealing the mindset of the Virat Kohli led side, wicketkeeper Wridhhiman Saha said that the team spirit was terrific despite being unable to perform up to the mark in the first innings.

“The team morale was fantastic even though we couldn’t bat as per expectation in the first innings. But we made a good comeback in the second innings. Shikhar, Rahul, and Virat batted well and when you get them seven down for less than 100, it automatically boosts your morale. Maybe with a bit more time at our disposal, we could have won,” Saha said while speaking to reporters.

The 33-year-old from Shaktigarh also spoke about how a few decisions in their favour could have tilted the game. “We tried hard but initially if we could have got the first few decisions quickly, it could have been different. But time was also a constraint as we first wanted to be safe and set a score that was unattainable and then attack. That was our gameplan so that bowlers would go all out,” he said.

Speaking about his responsibility as a batsman, Saha said, “You can only win Test matches by taking 20 wickets so preference is always given to bowlers. Now (if five bowlers are playing), you need contribution from everyone — myself, Ashwin and Jadeja along with lower order.”

Saha also spoke about his position as a batsman and stated, “It’s not that I always bat at No 7 (or No 8) as I have batted at No 6 also. We (along with Ashwin and Jadeja) are being rotated as batting position depends on the strength of the opposition bowlers.” “Favourable conditions determine the slots whether it is Nos 6, 7 or 8. It can be any position as per the team management’s call,” Saha made it clear that he has no fetish for any preferable slot,” he added.

While talks of India’s tour to South Africa continues to gather momentum, Saha maintained that his side likes to focus on the task at hand. “I have always believed in a match by match preparation. Yes, SA series is at the back of our minds but when you win a Test match, you take that confidence into the next game and that’s what we are trying to do,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd