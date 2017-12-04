Would like to see the stump microphones turned down: Trevor Bayliss

Admitting that he is not entirely comfortable with the idea of sledging Bayliss went on to say that the Ashes features “red-blooded young males competing against each other.” (Source: Reuters) Admitting that he is not entirely comfortable with the idea of sledging Bayliss went on to say that the Ashes features “red-blooded young males competing against each other.” (Source: Reuters)

England head coach Trevor Bayliss has urged that the stump microphones volume should be turned down as players often tend to get emotional during the high-voltage Ashes series. Admitting that he is not entirely comfortable with the idea of sledging Bayliss went on to say that the Ashes features “red-blooded young males competing against each other.”

Speaking to reporters he said, “Personally, from my point of view, I’m probably not [comfortable with the sledging],” Bayliss said. “And it’s certainly not something I’m involved in planning.”

“But it’s just the way the game is these days. I’d like to see the stump microphones turned down. I don’t think they are necessarily a great thing for young kids watching at home. I don’t think anyone has to listen to what is being said. But it’s grown men playing a very competitive sport and sometimes those emotions boil over,” he added.

“It’s just red-blooded young males competing against each other. Most of the time it’s fairly light-hearted. Sometimes there’s a lot more made of it in the press than what happens in the field,” the 54-year-old said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the two sides that are competing in the Adelaide, Bayliss observed, “It’s well documented they’ve got three guys who are quicker than ours. But it doesn’t mean they’re impossible to play. You’ve still got to be able to move the ball.”

“Certainly on that wicket, the bowlers we’ve got are more than capable of taking wickets and creating chance. The bowlers we’ve got are the bowlers we’ve got. There is no point wishing someone could come along with a click of the fingers,” he concluded.

