World XI vs West Indies T20: Twitterati applauds cricketers ‘coming together for a great cause’

Defending T20 champions West Indies took on ICC World XI in a charity match at Lords to raise funds for cricket facilities that were damaged by last year’s hurricanes across the Caribbean islands. A magnificent all-round performance by the West Indies earned them a convincing 72-run win over their opponents. Led by Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies batted first and scored a challenging 199/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Shahid Afridi and his team stumbled in their chase and could only muster 127 runs on the board handing the champions a comprehensive victory. However, social media was all praise for cricketers coming together in a noble cause. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Thank you ICC for providing me the opportunity of contributing to #CricketRelief cause. It was a real honour for me and a memory I’ll cherish for long. On behalf of my Foundation I’m making a donation 20000$ for the Hurricane victims in Caribbean. #HopeNotOut — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 31 May 2018

As much as it was a one-sided affair, I must say that this was an absolute dream. Thank you @SkyCricket and these guys for being legends 😊 @HomeOfCricket #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/fLoQqZfbbU — Isa Guha (@isaguha) 28 May 2018

Good luck to those playing @HomeOfCricket tonight, it’s a great cause. Tickets available. Tenner for kidshttp://t.co/TVLBbKLUYO — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) 31 May 2018

It was a fantastic performance by the WINDIES men who had a convincing 72-runs win over the ICC WORLD XI. We are truly grateful to all of you for participating. We would like to say THANKS. pic.twitter.com/JhsqAbPQkk — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) 31 May 2018

A fantastic night for a fantastic cause. Read how West Indies beat an ICC World XI at Lord’s in a match where the real results will be off the field. #CricketRelief REPORT ➡️ http://t.co/687Ob2gAIo

DONATE ➡️ http://t.co/fFECBSukRi pic.twitter.com/8J7BVkNNhQ — ICC (@ICC) 31 May 2018

Meanwhile, speaking at the post-match press-conference, WXI skipper, Shahid Afridi applauded his opponents and said,“They are champions and they played like champions. Want to thank ICC for inviting me, being part of a good force. We have to help each other through sports, cricket, if people are struggling with health or education, we should support each other. I’m lucky to finish my career at the Home of Cricket, thanks to Andy Flower and everyone for giving me the opportunity. I’m struggling with my fitness, but because of this cause I’m here.”

