World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score, WXI vs WI Live Score: Shahid Afridi-led World XI to face West Indies in noble cause

World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score:

From the ball-tampering scandal to the latest pitch-fixing sting, the gentleman’s game has taken a severe hit in the recent times and the advent of World XI against World T20 champions West Indies comes at the best possible time to rehabilitate that image. Numerous well-known faces from world of cricket will be on the field at Lord’s to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadiums in the Caribbean that were damaged by the hurricanes in 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, Sir. Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park in Dominica, AO Shirley Recreation Ground in British Virgin Islands and Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Martin were among the stadia that bore the brunt of the storms caused by Huricanes Irma and Maria. World XI will be led by Shahid Afridi while Carlos Brathwaite will take control of the West Indies unit. Catch live scores, updates and commentary of World XI vs West Indies from Lord’s. (More: Cricket News | Sports News)