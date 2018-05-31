World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Score, WXI vs WI Live Score: Shahid Afridi-led World XI to face West Indies in noble cause

From the ball-tampering scandal to the latest pitch-fixing sting, the gentleman’s game has taken a severe hit in the recent times and the advent of World XI against World T20 champions West Indies comes at the best possible time to rehabilitate that image. Numerous well-known faces from world of cricket will be on the field at Lord’s to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadiums in the Caribbean that were damaged by the hurricanes in 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, Sir. Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park in Dominica, AO Shirley Recreation Ground in British Virgin Islands and Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Martin were among the stadia that bore the brunt of the storms caused by Huricanes Irma and Maria. World XI will be led by Shahid Afridi while Carlos Brathwaite will take control of the West Indies unit. Catch live scores, updates and commentary of World XI vs West Indies from Lord’s. (More: Cricket News | Sports News)
Led-by Shahid Afridi (who came in as a replacement for Eoin Morgan at a late stage), World XI comprises of talent from England, Asia and New Zealand. Several players are coming into the match - being played for a worthy cause - after a rich spell of form in the Indian Premier League such as Rashid Khan and Dinesh Karthik. On the other side are a West Indies side who despite their question marks in the longest format, are a force when it comes to T20s. With the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Carlos Brathwaite (captain) in their midst, expect plenty of fireworks at the home of cricket.
Squads:
ICC World XI: Shahid Afridi (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid.
Windies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.
Sandeep Lamichhane made an impact in the latter stages of the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils. How will the Nepal player do tonight?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this nobel time in world cricket. Reminds of the time when a World XI side toured Pakistan in a boost to return of international cricket in the country. This time, the purpose is to raise funds for repair of stadiums in the Caribbean that were affected by the hurricanes in 2017. World XI will be led by Shahid Afridi and West Indies by Carlos Brathwaite. Setting - Lord's. Promises to be a belter!