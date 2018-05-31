World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming, WXI vs WI Live Match Streaming Online: When and where to watch West Indies vs World XI Only T20

World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Shahid Afridi will lead World XI as the captain. (File) World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Shahid Afridi will lead World XI as the captain. (File)

World XI vs West Indies T20 Live Cricket Streaming: After the disastrous Hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean region and the United States, some of the biggest names in cricket will come together to provide a sliver of support to the victims that were affected by the natural disaster. West Indies T20 squad will face a team of World XI which will comprise of players from all around the world. With England’s Eoin Morgan picking up a finger injury, former Pakistan explosive batsman Shahid Afridi has been roped in to be the captain of the World XI side. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane have also been included in the squad.

When is World XI vs West Indies, Only T20?

World XI vs West Indies, Only T20 will take place on Thursday, May 31, 2018. This will be the only T20 between the two teams.

Where is World XI vs West Indies, Only T20?

World XI vs West Indies, Only T20 will be played at Lord’s, London.

What time does World XI vs West Indies, Only T20?

World XI vs West Indies, Only T20 begins at 10:30 PM (IST). The coverage of WXI vs WI Only T20 will begin on the broadcasting channel from 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast World XI vs West Indies, Only T20?

World XI vs West Indies, Only T20 will be broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the charity match.

How do I watch online live streaming of World XI vs West Indies, Only T20?

World XI vs West Indies, Only T20 live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Windies vs World XI, Only T20?

ICC World XI Squad: Shahid Afridi (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tamim Iqbal, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid.

West Indies Squad: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin(w), Carlos Brathwaite(c), Samuel Badree, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Rayad Emrit, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams

