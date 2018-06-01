Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
World XI vs West Indies T20: Nasser Hussain finds new commentary spot – in the slips cordon

Nasser Hussain's presence in first slip drew social media ire for not taking the game seriously, calling for the removal of International status from T20.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 1, 2018 1:15:12 am
nasser hussain Former England captain Nasser Hussain doing commentary on field during play. (Source: AP)
During the opening over of International T20 between World XI and West Indies at the iconic Lord’s on Thursday, former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain’s presence in first slip drew social media ire for not taking the game seriously.

The exhibition match was held to raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Carribean damaged by hurricanes. But the match, which was broadcast live on ICC’s Facebook account, highlighted why T20 matches should not be given international status as they are not taken seriously.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the absurdity after watching Hussain in the slips:

Even former South African skipper Graeme Smith has raised concerns of the future of Test cricket and said that for the betterment of the game, T20 cricket should be limited to domestic leagues. “I am a big believer that T20 cricket shouldn’t be played at international level. Maybe have a World Cup every couple of years but it should be largely a domestic-based format.”

“Test cricket needs some context, how they get there I don’t know. They need to invest in marketing that game a little bit better. So much money nowadays go into marketing the T20 game and rightly so because it’s an amazing concept,” he added.

Giving insights on how cricket’s governing body can improve the popularity of Tests, Smith said, “The ICC needs to sit down and work on a way forward for cricket. Maybe there should be six months a year that’s just domestic T20 cricket and six months is international cricket. These things need to be debated because I don’t think in the current system everything can survive.”

Even West Indian great Michael Holding and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly have expressed similar views on T20 cricket. “Test cricket is cricket. Simple. Twenty20 is entertainment. Fine, we all need entertainment in our lives. But the problem is Twenty20 is taking over,” Holding had been quoted by Telegraph as saying.

Ganguly had said, “Ultimately you will be remembered for what you do in Test crikeet. T-20 is fun, it brings people to the ground, you can see Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the stands.”

