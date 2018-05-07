Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  • World XI vs West Indies: Luke Ronchi, Mitchell McClenaghan complete Eoin Morgan’s squad for charity match

Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan join the likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik in the World XI squad.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 7, 2018 7:21:30 pm
World XI vs West Indies Mitchell McClenaghan (R) picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his three overs. (Source: AP)
New Zealand players Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan were included in the ICC World XI squad for the one-off T20 International against Windies at Lord’s on May 31. In a statement released on Monday, the ICC confirmed the addition of the Kiwi pair which completes the World XI line-up for a fundraising charity match for restoration and renovation of five venues in the Caribbean which were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. England’s Eoin Morgan will lead the side which features other players including Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, Thisara Perera and Rashid Khan.

Speaking on his inclusion Ronchi expressed delight over his addition and said,””I’m looking forward to being a part of the World XI at Lord’s for the charity match against the Windies on the31st of May, that will be raising funds to help with the rebuilding of cricket venues which were damaged by the two hurricanes in the Caribbean last year.”.

Skipper Eoin Morgan also revealed that he is looking forward to the contest and said, “The build-up to the event on May 31 has been very exciting with new additions announced on a regular basis, and the anticipation has been growing daily. I’m sure all the players, including those of the Windies side, are eager to play at Lord’s. It’s a fantastic feeling that we will be all getting together for a good cause. The cricket fraternity should be very proud that the funds raised from the match will help rebuild the stadia in the Caribbean and also contribute to the growth of the game.”

Reigning World Twenty20 champions, Windies will be led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading players in the squad.

World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain, England), Dinesh Karthik (India), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Hardik Pandya (India), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh).

