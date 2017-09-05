World XI series might start the ball rolling for other international teams taking cricket back to Pakistan, says Ben Cutting

Australia’s hard-hitting batsman Ben Cutting is hopeful that the upcoming World XI series against Pakistan series in Lahore will help international cricket return to Pakistan.

Speaking to cricket.com.au Cutting said, “Obviously there’s not been a lot of international cricket played there since 2009 when the Sri Lankans toured, but I think things have changed a bit since then.

“They played the PSL final there earlier this year which went off without a hitch, and a few overseas boys were part of that.”

“I spoke to a few of those guys, they were happy with it all, and I spoke with the security guys when I made my decision. It’s a big thing for world cricket to be able to take this sort of game there – a World XI against Pakistan.”

“Hopefully it goes well, I believe Sri Lanka are touring after us, and that might start the ball rolling for other international teams taking cricket back to Pakistan, which can only be a good thing for world cricket.”

Recalling a World XI sereis, Cutting said, “I remember watching World XI games as a kid, I think they played Australia at the MCG at one point in time. I remember Dan Vettori played in a few as well, but they’re few and far between, so I’m pretty excited to be a part of it.”

