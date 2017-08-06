World XI players offered $10000 to play in Pakistan: Report

Andy Flower coaches Peshawar franchise in PSL. Andy Flower coaches Peshawar franchise in PSL.

Members of the World XI team that is expected to play three T20 matches in Lahore next month will be offered USD 1,00,000 to play the matches. It’s is also being reported that former England coach Andy Flower is in line to coach a World XI team. The series is a bid to revive international cricket in Pakistan after eight years by the International Cricket Council.

Only Zimbabwe have visited Pakistan to play a T20 international series since the attacks on Sri Lanka cricket team when it was touring Pakistan in 2008.

Accoring to a The Telegraph report, the World XI team has not been selected yet and technical director at England and Wales Cricket Board since 2015 Flower is expected to be the coach.

Flower will also be reponsible to pick the squad for World XI which will play three matches at Gadaffi stadium in Lahore in last week of September.

The report also stated that a team from Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations will submit a security report, complied by ECB’s security officer Reg Dickason, which will persuade players to play in Pakistan and “they have been offered USD 10000.

Pakistan had hosted the Pakistan Super League season two final in Lahore and while FICA had asked players not to participate in it, some of the players did. While Luke Wright, Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills did not travel, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan did.

