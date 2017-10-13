World Test championship will not undermine the Ashes, says James Sutherland

James Sutherland believes that the World Test Championship will not undermine marquee series like the Ashes. James Sutherland believes that the World Test Championship will not undermine marquee series like the Ashes.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland believes that the World Test Championships from 2019 will not undermine the traditional marquee series like the Ashes. The Test championship embraced by ICC is set to be a nine-team affair which will include three away and as many home series in two years for each team.

Sutherland told reporters after an ICC meeting, “I can’t think of any way this denigrates or undermines the Ashes. It’s all positive. The Ashes will continue to be the biggest Test event that we play, but these matches will have even greater meaning than they do currently, if that’s possible.”

“It will be highly anticipated as an event but the prestige of winning that championship will be very significant.”

On the prize money for the tournament, Sutherland said, “That detail is yet to be worked through, but absolutely there will be significant rewards associated with being a champion team and I think that’s only appropriate. There are already significant rewards for teams to win ICC events and it’s only appropriate that, these being an extension of those ICC events, that there is similar sorts of prize money available.”

“Bar none, every (ICC member team) likes the idea of hosting a Test championship (final) but whether that works logistically or not is another matter,” he added.

