Jonty Sidhu takes first step to realising father’s dream

Jonty Sidhu (C) celebrates with friends his selection as the captain of India’s U-19 squad for the two four-day games against England. Jonty Sidhu (C) celebrates with friends his selection as the captain of India’s U-19 squad for the two four-day games against England.

LATE ON Wednesday evening when Rishabh Pant made his much awaited international debut against England in the third and final T20 International in Bangalore, Jonty Sidhu was busy attending phone calls.

Like Pant, who made heads turn with his swashbuckling batting style in the recent Ranji Trophy, Jonty is another teenager from Delhi who has caught the eye this domestic season. Having topped the run-scoring charts (874 runs from nine games in the Cooch Behar Trophy), the teenager was named captain of India’s U-19 squad for the two four-day games against England in Nagpur later this month. “I was playing at my academy last evening when I got the call about my selection. Since then I have been busy answering calls from friends and relatives. I missed my friend Rishabh’s international debut,” he chuckles.

Both Jonty and Rishabh go back a long way. Though they are not from the same academy — Jonty is from the famous LV Shastri Academy and Rishabh from Tarak Sinha’s Sonnet — they bonded well when playing for Delhi’s U-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy two years ago. “I had called him couple of days back asking him if he would play in the final T20,” he says. Perhaps, it was only fitting that Jonty would get a call-up to the India A squad on the day his friend made his international debut.

On Thursday afternoon, Jonty and couple of his close childhood friends decided to celebrate by indulging themselves over a box of gulab jamuns. There was friendly banter, photos clicked and videos recorded. The 19-year-old admits the last 24 hours have been pretty surreal. A first-year student of Khalsa College’s BA Programme, Jonty is your archetypal Delhi lad. He is supremely confident of his abilities, loves cars and hanging out with friends.

However, to fully understand his journey, one must take into account the role played by his cricket-crazy father Rajinder Sidhu. It also does not come as a surprise that the 19-year-old got his name from his dad, a Jonty Rhodes fan. Jonty’s life would change 10 years back when his father enrolled him at North Delhi’s LV Shastri Academy. “Beta tu tension mat le. Sirf apne cricket pe dhyaan dena,” were his father’s words. It gave the 9-year-old freedom to hone his skills and prosper under the tutelage of coach Sanjay Bharadwaj. His countless stints with the red-hard leather ball at Shastri Nagar would be complemented by his very own version of tennis ball cricket with his group of friends inside his apartment. “Bahut saare tubelights todta tha…lekin mere papa kuch nahi bolte the. He was very supportive,” Jonty adds.

Rajinder, who owns a petrol pump, had to shift to Ludhiana after his father-in-law was murdered over a land dispute in 2012. However, he wanted his son to stay put in Delhi under the wings of Bharadwaj. “When my father-in-law was murdered, I had to rush to Ludhiana to take care of his land. But at no point did I want Jonty’s cricketing aspirations to take a hit. So I asked him to stay back with my brother Parvinder. He has taken care of him over the last five years,” Rajinder offers.

Admiring Yuvraj Singh

Apart from his father, the other constant in Jonty’s life is his unflinching admiration for Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvraj is my favourite player. I am a left-handed batsman like him, and just love everything about his batting,” he gushes. Therefore, there are no prizes for guessing whose posters would be plastered on the walls in his bedroom. Many like Maninder Singh, Delhi’s U-19 selector, who have watched him grow as a batsman, feel Jonty’s India A call-up might just be the start of bigger things to come. The former India left-arm spinner believes it’s Jonty’s calm and refreshingly composed demeanour that set him apart from the crowd, and says his elevation to the role of Delhi’s U-19 captain has only made him more responsible. “I think Jonty’s cool and composed demeanour rubs off on his captaincy as well. He is supremely confident and enjoys taking responsibilities and that has helped him in the Cooch Behar Trophy,” Maninder notes.

Apart from the India A call-up, the chance of playing under Rahul Dravid is what has got Jonty palpably excited. “What more can I say! Captaining a side with someone like Rahul sir as my coach is quite incredible. Mujhe pata nahi kaise react karna hain. It would be a great learning experience for me to just work under him for two weeks,” he says.

Jonty would board the flight to Bangalore in two days, where he and the rest of his teammates would be involved in a camp. After which, the team will fly to Nagpur for the two four-day games. For the moment, Jonty is more than happy to soak in the experience but makes no bones about his eventual goal. “The blue India jersey is what I am aspiring for,” he adds.