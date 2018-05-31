World No Tobacco Day: VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh highlight deadly consequences of smoking

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo gives the final touch to his sand sculpture created to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’, in Puri, Odisha. (Source: PTI) Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo gives the final touch to his sand sculpture created to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’, in Puri, Odisha. (Source: PTI)

On World No Tobacco Day (May 31), former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag all brought attention to the deadly side-effects of the habit which takes thousands of lives each year. One of the most common form of addiction, tobacco continues to rage its head even as the number of warnings to its detrimental effect is on the rise. The addiction is responsible for more than 1 in 10 fatalities globally with India featuring among top four users of tobacco – about 11.2% smokers worldwide are Indian.

IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mentor VVS Laxman took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Smoking leaves an unseen scar, It fills your insides with toxins and tar. Put it out before it puts you out,” with the campaign hashtag “#WorldNoTobaccoDay”. Sehwag, mentor with Kings XI Punjab and an explosive batsman in his time, wrote, “Tobacco companies kill their best customers. Please don’t consume tobacco, you are not a truck to emit smoke. Do yourself and your loved ones a favour , quit tobacco.” Meanwhile Chennai Super Kings bowler Harbhajan Singh wrote, “This #WorldNoTobaccoDay I urge you all to quit smoking and chewing tobacco. Only you have the power to change your lifestyle. Be strong! #KickTheButt 🚭”

The use of tobacco not only results in cancer but is also leading to Type-2 diabetes, the most common type of diabetes as seen in adults. Research has thrown up a staggering number – smokers are 30-40% more likely to develop diabetes as compared to non-smokers. The risk gets doubled with the number of packs of ciagrettes smoked a day.

A Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) report shows India is the second largest consumer of tobacco products with 28.6 percent of the population addicted to it in some form. Of this, 10.7 percent smoke, and 21.4 percent use SLT (smoke-less tobacco). Of the 346 million global SLT consumers, India alone has 152.4 million consumers with a substantial increase across all age groups.

