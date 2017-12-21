World Chess Championship’s ‘pawnographic’ logo leaves Grandmasters in a fix

World Chess Championship’s new logo. (Source: Twitter) World Chess Championship’s new logo. (Source: Twitter)

The game of chess is more of a mental battle than a physical contest. However, going by the new logo of the World Chess Championship it seems like quite the opposite. The image which depicts two chequered bodies interweaved around a chess board has not only left Grandmasters in a fix but also given fans cause for bewilderment. While the new insignia drew the ire of several chess champions, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand hoped that this does not result in chess getting slotted into late night television.

Airing his thoughts on the new sign, Viswanathan Anand said, “Finally, a position where DeepMind will have to do more than just calculations. If you’re in this position you can definitely count yourself off Santa’s good list!”

“As a chess player, I wish the board was 8×8 and the pawn not on the back rank. In the end, people watch chess for the games. I’m hoping this doesn’t end up pushing us into late night TV, ” he said in an interview with ESPN.

While Anand was subtle in his views Grandmaster Susan Polgar expressed dissatisfaction and said, “More than 50% of the world chess playing population are kids. They are also the biggest purchasing block by a HUGE margin, many times more than adults. Do you think that logo can be marketable in schools?

Urging World Chess to remove the logo she called for a new symbol which would be “classy, attractive, clever, marketable” and “something the entire global chess community can be proud of”.

Meanwhile, Moscow based studio Shuka Design, the brains behind the logo, issued a statement saying “. “The key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city. As organizers of the match, we’ve been busy for over a year working with artists and designers to develop a perfect key visual, the image that will be associated with the 2018 match and which will find its way onto mugs, posters, outdoor displays, venue design, media, broadcasting graphics and more.”

