We worked hard like male cricketers but people were unaware, says Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma and India fell nine runs short to England in the ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP) Sushma Verma and India fell nine runs short to England in the ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP)

Even though the India women’s cricket team lost their World Cup final to England, they were lauded, appreciated and felicitated for their tremendous achievement and efforts. For the first time, even though India had reached final of World Cup in the past, did Indian women team get the same level of respect and garnered same amount of attention from fans and media. Sushma Verma, the team’s wicketkeeper, said the response once they returned was a first.

“After we lost the final, the team was very disappointed but we saw later that the fans were even more disappointed. But at the same time, after we returned, we noticed a lot of new things for the first time ever – the fans came to receive us, we were felicitated so many times, people were showering so much love on us – it was all very new. Till now, the kind of love and support men’s cricket had received in India, women’s cricket had not. We saw that changing after this World Cup. We wanted to bring about a change in the mindset of the fans regarding women’s cricket through our performances and that is why it feels great to see that,” she told Times of India at an event in the capital.

“We were desperately waiting for this because we are also working hard like the male cricketers or other sportspersons. The difference was that people were unaware of those efforts. It’s good that people are also watching us and giving the same importance to us that they give to male cricketers,” she said as someone who gets stopped by fans to click selfies and is surrounded by people seeking her autograph.

Labelled the ‘female Dhoni’ for her prowess behind the stumps, Sushma laughs it off and says she’s only trying to be herself and not emulate a World Cup winner such as Dhoni. “It is humbling that people feel that I sometimes do the same things that someone like MS Dhoni does. It’s a big compliment, than a comparison. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a legend and a captain of a World Cup-winning team. I don’t think I can be on the same platform as him. But I don’t try and emulate him. Whatever I’m doing, I do it in my own way and I am just glad that it is working,” she said.

‘This performance can do for women’s cricket what 1983 World Cup did for men’

Many believe women’s cricket could soon be on the same level as men’s cricket in terms of marketability and fan following – akin to the equality seen in tennis. Sushma says the revolution may have just begun in India. “I was going through some articles that said that the matches in this Women’s World Cup were the most watched women’s games in TV history. And slowly, the games will command the same viewership that men’s matches do. This performance can do for women’s cricket what the 1983 World Cup win did for the men’s game,” she said.

“Things have been changing recently and that is because we needed to do something extraordinary to attract attention towards women’s cricket. By reaching the final, we did that to an extent and fans, sponsors, everyone took notice. I think if we keep performing, things will keep improving,” she added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd