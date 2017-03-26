Word’s from the ‘idol’: Shane Warne impressed with Kuldeep Yadav show in first innings of Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia. (Source: BCCI) Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia. (Source: BCCI)

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav stamped authority on the biggest stage when he picked a four-wicket haul against Australia in the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala. Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, ripped apart the Australian batting line up and scalped David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins.

Kuldeep revealed that he has been a huge fan of Australian legend Shane Warne and rigorously followed the former Australian leg-spinner. After the day’s play on Saturday, Yadav revealed who he used the delivery he picked up from Warne to dismiss Warner.

“Warne mera idol hain (Warne is my idol),” a beaming Yadav gushed on Saturday after day one of the fourth and final Test.

“So when we met, thanks to Kumble sir, he showed me how to bowl a flipper. Aur aaj maine unhi-se seekh ke, unhi ke khiladi ko out kar diya (And today having learnt the trick from an Aussie, I dismissed an Aussie with it),” he said.

While the UP bowler cherished his meeting with the legend, Warne too revealed his eagerness to help the young and talented wrist spinners. Warner took to social media and tweeted, “Always happy to help out any young spinner from any country. Long live the wrist spinners, Kuldeep was very impressive @ProCricketLive 👍”.

Always happy to help out any young spinner from any country. Long live the wrist spinners, Kuldeep was very impressive @ProCricketLive 👍 http://t.co/p26XyQAC7d — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 26 March 2017

Kuldeep’s spell in Dharamsala restricted Australia to a total of 300 in the first innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd