Words are cheap, got to see actions now: Stuart Law

West Indies suffered a dissapointing loss in the second ODI on Saturday. West Indies suffered a dissapointing loss in the second ODI on Saturday.

Coach of the West Indies national team, Stuart Law, has reprimanded his squad after succumbing to a 204-run defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI at Christchurch. Law is a man who believes in actions and not words and the 49-year-old Aussie has urged the Windies to buckle up and walk the talk. Speaking to Stuff.co.nz., Law said, “As I said to them before they left the ground, words are cheap. We’ve got to see actions now. There’s so much talent in this squad. I don’t think what we saw in the first two games is a fair indication of how well these guys can play.”

“We need to settle on a group of players to take us forward,” Law said. “The earlier we can come up with those names for the World Cup qualifier and come up with a plan for those guys leading up to that tournament the better,” he said before adding, “Fingers crossed he should be right for the next one. I saw him on Sunday morning at breakfast and he seemed to have a little bit more life about him. It’s moving in the right direction.”

Commenting on the mistakes made by the batsmen, Law was quick to point out that trying to whack the ball into the wind not a wise thing to do. “The batters know they made mistakes and we’re far better than what we showed. Hitting balls into the wind, it’s not very smart, particularly when we spoke about it leading into the game. We were trying to get 300 in 25 overs, when we had 50 overs to get it,” he said.

“Our guys want to be positive and play an attractive brand, but you can’t be reckless with it. You’ve got to be smart in the way you go about it,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd