Won’t sign with brands I don’t consume, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that he won’t represent something he doesn’t believe in. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that he won’t represent something he doesn’t believe in. (Source: PTI)

It had earlier emerged that Virat Kohli had parted ways with soft drink brand Pepsi and the reason for that was being cited as the Indian captain being reluctant to promote products that he himself avoids. Kohli recently confirmed that and asserted that he doesn’t “want to represent something” he doesn’t “believe in or consume.”

“I don’t sign on with brands now that I don’t consume,” Kohli is quoted as saying by Economic Times, “Even after that (ending his association with Pepsi), which is a big brand, I had a few situations where I was offered brands but I don’t find the need to say yes to them,” Kohli said, while talking to ET. “I don’t want to represent something that I don’t believe in or consume.”

Forbes magazine had recently listed Kohli’s sponsorship portfolio as among sports world’s most impressive ones. Kohli is also associated with an alcohol brand but he insisted that he is only promoting its energy drink products. “It is a brand I am associated with but I am not promoting alcohol. I am promoting an energy drink,” he said. Kohli was the only Indian sportsman to make into Forbes’ list of top 100 highest earning athletes in the world. His total earnings including the amount he receives for playing with the Indian team, Royal Challengers Bangalore and his sponsorship deals comes up to 22 million USD.

