Won’t label ourselves as favourites, says Rohit Sharma ahead of Tri-series opener

Rohit Sharma said that India won’t be labeling themselves as favourites to win the Nidahas Trophy owing to the unpredictability of the T20 format. “We won’t label ourselves as favourites. The T20 format is unpredictable and you got to be on the money at all times,” he said, “Both our oppositions are strong and we look forward to a good contest.”

Rohit, who is leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, was addressing a press conference in Colombo alongwith Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah. The T20 tri-series starts on Tuesday with the first match being between hosts Sri Lanka and India. Sri Lanka had played two full series at home and away against India and ended up suffering crushing defeats in both.

India have rested several key players including Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. “It is an honour for me to lead the side and it is going to be no different in this series,” said Rohit, “I am excited to see how this young team performs.”

Sri Lanka are themselves without a few key players but they were forced into doing so with Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne sustaining injuries. India are the only side in the top four of the ICC T20 Rankings in the tri-series with Sri Lanka eighth and Bangladesh tenth.

