Won’t be able to receive Arjuna award due to County Cricket commitment, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara said, "My dedication to the game has made me what I am, and though it would have been an honour to attend the award ceremony, grabbing any opportunity to play this wonderful game has always been of utmost importance."

Published:August 28, 2017 12:08 pm
cheteshwar pujara, pujara, cheteshwar pujara arjuna award, cheteshwar pujara county cricket, pujara nottinghamshire, cricket, sports news, indian express Cheteshwar Pujara plays for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. (Source: Nottinghamshire CCC page)
Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday said that he would not be able to receive the prestigious Arjuna award due to his commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England.

After playing a prominent role in India’s clean sweep victory over Sri Lanka in the Test series, Pujara said that as much as he is honoured and grateful for the award, he cannot accept it. In a long facebook message, the 29-year old said, “I am truly honoured and grateful for being conferred with the Arjuna Award. It will only inspire me to strive harder to do my best for the country.”

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to receive the award in person due to my commitment to the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club in England. My dedication to the game has made me what I am, and though it would have been an honour to attend the award ceremony, grabbing any opportunity to play this wonderful game has always been of utmost importance. Thank you for the continuous support over the years,” added Pujara, who scored 309 runs at 77.25, including two centuries, in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara will be available for the home and away matches against Northamptonshire, Worcestershire (at Trent Bridge) and Sussex (at Hove), as his side look to secure promotion from Division Two.

The Notts, who lead Worcestershire at the top of the second tier by 35 points, are well-placed for an immediate return to the elite of the county championship.

