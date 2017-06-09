Wong Chun Ting to play for Maharashtra United in Ultimate Table Tennis League

Hong Kong’ Wong Chun Ting, who is currently world number seven, will be playing for Maharashtra United in the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis League. India’s Sharath Kamal will be playing for RP-SG Mavericks. Indian women’s no.1 Madhurika Patkar will represent Dabang Smashers.

In an interview to PTI Patkar said,”I am excited to be selected by the Dabang Smashers for the Ultimate Table Tennis. The team has good players and I’m thrilled to play alongside them. This league will definitely help the sport prosper in India. The four Indian players in my team are from ONGC, so it already seems like a good mix to me”.

Co-promoter and chairperson of the league’s owners, Vita Dani, said,”This includes players’ fees, their international and internal travel and most other things. We are not here to make money and want to run a low-cost model league,” said Vita.

Former multiple-time national champion, Kamlesh Mehta said,”The league affords the chance for Indian players to train and play together with foreign players for 21 days. This league is not only being supported by the Table Tennis Federation of India but also by the Asian and World TT bodies.

“We have got a dedicated window (June-July every year) to conduct it. This is a unique league where each team will be a mix of men and women. Each team has also young players who will learn a lot,” he added.

