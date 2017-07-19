Wonderful to see Roger Federer’s love for cows, says Virender Sehwag; see pics

Roger Federer was gifted a cow at the Swiss Open. (Source: Twitter) Roger Federer was gifted a cow at the Swiss Open. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag got in the ‘Tuesday feels’ and uploaded three pictures of the Wimbledon 2017 champion Roger Federer with cows. The 19 Grand Slam champion is seen in the pictures milking the cow and standing next to decorated ones on different occasions.

From what it looks like, the first picture is of a young Federer back in 2003 when he was gifted the milch cow by the organisers of the Swiss Open.

Sehwag wrote in his tweet, “Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see.” One of Sehwag’s followers retweeted the post saying, “What makes Roger Federer and a cow friends? They both love grass.”

Cow love of the legend Roger Federer. So wonderful to see. pic.twitter.com/Yk7NWuuM4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 18 July 2017

Sehwag’s obsession with cows is not new. Last month, impressed by “cow’s gratitude”, he uploaded a taken in 2008 in Sri Lanka after a monk reportedly saved the lives of cows.

On Sunday, Sehwag had congratulated the Swiss Tennis legend when he won his eighth Wimbledon title saying, “Congratulations legend @rogerfederer on winning your 8th #WimbledonFinal . Champion amongst champions you are. What a treat to watch.”

Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in the men’s singles final on Sunday to lift a record eighth Wimbledon title. The 35-year old now has 19 Grand Slams – eight Wimbledon, five US Open, five Australian Open and one French Open – in his cabinet.

