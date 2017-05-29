India Women’s World Cup training camp in Mumbai from June 6-10

The team will leave on June 11 and arrive in UK one week prior to the official warm-up matches. (Source: PTI) The team will leave on June 11 and arrive in UK one week prior to the official warm-up matches. (Source: PTI)

The Indian women’s cricket team will undergo a preparatory camp from June 6-10 in Mumbai, ahead of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from June 24.

The team recently enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 16 matches, the second longest in women’s ODIs. To boost the team’s fielding, the BCCI has appointed Biju George as the fielding coach.

The team will leave on June 11 and arrive in UK one week prior to the official warm-up matches. They will train at Loughborough MCC University and play a practice match against England Women on June 13 before heading to Derbyshire for a camp.

The team will be based in Derby and play two warm-up games against New Zealand Women (June 19) and Sri Lanka Women (June 21).

India will play their tournament opener against England on June 24.

