Women’s World Cup: India against England match at derby near sell-out

Around 10,000 tickets for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s has been sold including a near sell-out for the opening match between hosts England and India at Derby ground.

According to a media release:”Since tickets went on sale last Wednesday, March 8, around 3,000 tickets have been sold in the first week for the 31 matches. The most sought after match has been the Final at Lord’s on Sunday July 23, with total sales now past 10,000. England vs India, the opening match in Derby, has been so popular that it is already close to being a sell-out.”

Tournament Director, Steve Elworthy said:”We are pleased with how the first week of sales has gone, giving us a really strong start. Tickets are selling for each of the 31 matches, with some already starting to approach a sell-out. With tickets at affordable prices, fans should buy now to avoid missing out on watching the world’s best players in action.”

The tournament will get underway on June 24 as 28 matches will be held over 21 days, including four weekends, meaning more opportunities for fans and families to attend.

Tickets for group stage matches start at £10 for adults, £5 for students (aged between 17 and 23-years-old) and £2 for under-16s.

