Sunday, June 10, 2018
Sunday EYE
Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh pull off thrilling last-ball finish to register historic win over India

Bangladesh defeated 6-time World Champions India by 7 wickets after a thrilling low-total contest to clinch maiden Women's Asia Cup.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 10, 2018 3:20:28 pm
mithali raj, india women cricket, india cricket, cricket live, cricket women live, live women cricket tv, women cricket world cup, cricket news, sports news, indian express India failed to win their 7th consecutive Asia Cup. (Source: AP File)
Bangladesh Women, on Sunday, created history by defeating the 6-time Champions India in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 final by 3 wickets to clinch the title in Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The victory came after a hard-fought campaign that saw the side led by Salma Khatun defeat India twice in the tournament. The final went right down to the final ball, with Bangladesh needing 2 runs to win in the 113-run chase. A poor effort in the field saw India failing to halt the players from running the second run and saw them missing out on their chance to win their 7th consecutive Asia Cup.

Bangladesh’s Rumana Ahmed, who impressed with her allround performance, was declared the Player of the Match. After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, Ahmed picked up 2 wickets of and gave just 22 runs in her 4 overs to cramp India for runs. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but with a captain’s knock by Harmanpreet Kaur, managed to reach a decent total of 112/3 in 20 overs.

Kaur, who was declared as the Player of the Tournament scored 56 runs in 45 balls, and fought a lone battle for India in the middle as wickets kept tumbling on the other end. Needing 113 to win in 20 overs to script a historic victory, Bangladesh’s openers Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman got off to a strong start in the powerplay overs. But Poonam Yadav’s double strike in the 7th over brought India back into the match. Yadav took two wickets more in the match, giving away just 9 runs in her four overs, giving her side more than a fighting chance in the match.

But a handy partnership between Nigar Sultana, who scored 27 runs, and Ahmed, who scored 23 runs before getting run out in the final over, took Bangladesh close to the finish line.

Needing 9 runs to win in the final over, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was slammed for a four by Ahmed, but still managed to held her nerves to get her run out two balls later. But Jahanara Alam kept her calm and made the most of India’s poor fielding effort to run a double in the final ball and script a historic victory. With the win, Bangladesh became the only country after India to win the Women’s Asia Cup title.

