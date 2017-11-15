Women’s Ashes 2017-18: Australia’s Amanda Wellington delivers Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’, watch video

Amanda Wellington produced a special delivery to knock down England’s Tammy Beaumont. (Twitter/Cricket Australia) Amanda Wellington produced a special delivery to knock down England’s Tammy Beaumont. (Twitter/Cricket Australia)

In a moment of brilliance, Australia’s leg-spinner Amanda Wellington produced a delivery that looked very similar to legendary bowler Shane Warne’s “Ball of the Century”. On the fourth and final day of the inaugural day-and-night Test match between Australia Women and England Women, Wellington spun a web around the opposition, who were looking comfortable at 71-0, and clean bowled opening batsmen Tammy Beaumont with the magical delivery.

In spite of Wellington’s efforts, the home team was unable to attain a victory, and the match ended with a draw after England posted 206 with the fall of two wickets by the end of the day.

The video of the delivery, shared by Cricket Australia, has since then, gone viral, with twitterati compared it with Shane Warne’s outstanding delivery against to dismiss England’s Mike Gatting in the first Test of 1993 Ashes.

Warne’s delivery, which falls around the leg-stump and turns sharply to disturb the woodwork, has often been dubbed as the “ball of the century”.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Wellington said she only tries to spin the ball hard and was “chuffed” to see it hit the stumps. “I just try and spin the ball hard, as hard as I can, and land it on middle and off, grip and turn and do my thing.” Wellington added: “Lucky enough it hit the stumps and I got a wicket. I was pretty chuffed with that.”

Australia Women Captain, Rachel Haynes, at a press conference, described the delivery as “an absolute ripper”. “She’s an exceptional talent coming through and I think she’s only going to get better as a cricketer”, Haynes added.

