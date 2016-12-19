India clubbed with Sri Lanka in Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian women’s cricket team has been clubbed alongside Sri Lanka among others for next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers from where top four sides would make the cut for tournament proper in June. The tournament will run from January 7 to 21 at four Colombo venues and the sides finishing in the top four of the Super Six stage will join defending champion Australia, host England, former winner New Zealand and reigning ICC World Twenty20 champion West Indies in the World Cup from June 26 to July 23.

Asian champion and former World Cup finalist India lead Group A which also includes Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand, while South Africa head Group B which comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Each side will play four matches in the first round, following which the top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six stage, while also carrying forward points they earn against teams which have progressed to the Super Six stage from their group.

The top four sides from the Super Six stage, in which each side will play three matches against teams from the other group, will complete the eight-team line-up for the World Cup 2017.

Holly Colvin, ICC’s Women’s Cricket Officer and a World Cup winner with England in 2009, said: “This is an extremely important event on the women’s cricket calendar as it offers a final opportunity to the sides to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup, which is the ultimate event for any cricketer.”

Group A: India, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand

Group B: South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea

Tournament fixtures (first round)

7 February – Sri Lanka v India, P.Sara Stadium; Ireland v Zimbabwe, MCA; South Africa v Pakistan, NCC; Zimbabwe v Scotland, CCC

8 February – Pakistan v Bangladesh, P.Sara Stadium; Scotland v South Africa, MCA; Sri Lanka v Ireland, NCC; India v Thailand, CCC

10 February – India v Ireland, P.Sara Stadium; Thailand v Zimbabwe, MCA

11 February – South Africa v Bangladesh, P.Sara Stadium; Scotland v PNG, MCA; Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, NCC; Ireland v Thailand, CCC

13 February – Zimbabwe v India, P.Sara Stadium; Sri Lanka v Thailand, MCA; South Africa v PNG, NCC; Pakistan v Scotland, CCC

Super Six stage (teams to be confirmed after 13 February matches):

15 February – Match 21, P.Sara Stadium; Match 22, NCC; Match 23, CCC

17 February – Match 24, P.Sara Stadium; Match 25, NCC; Match 26, CCC

19 February – Match 27, P.Sara Stadium; Match 28, NCC; Match 29, CCC

21 February – FINAL.