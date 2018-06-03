Women Asia Cup Live Cricket Score India vs Malaysia: India eye 7th consecutive Asia Cup title

A confident India, who have been the tournament champions six times, will kickstart their Women’s Asia Cup campaign against hosts Malaysia on Sunday at the Kinrara Academy Oval at Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the women’s World T20 in Carribbean in November, the confident Harmanpreet Kaur-side will look at the tournament as a perfect leg-up. Other than India and hosts Malaysia, other teams to participate in Women’s Asia Cup are Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Thailand.
Live Blog
Women Asia Cup: India vs Malaysia at Kinrara Academy Oval at Kuala Lumpur
The first match of the Women’s Asia Cup is set to take place on Sunday, June 3 between India and Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur. The tournament is in round-robin format which means that all the teams will play each other at least once. Favourites India will look to kick-off their campaign with a resounding win against a relatively weak Malaysia. Malaysia will bank on their talented skipper Winifred Anne Duraisingam to lead the fight. After facing the hosts on Sunday, the Harmanpreet-Kaur led side will be up against Thailand on Monday before facing Bangladesh on Wednesday. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams participating in the tournament.
