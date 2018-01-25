Woes continue for Australia as Aaron Finch ruled out of 4th ODI against England

Aaron Finch has already scored two centuries in the series against England. (AP) Aaron Finch has already scored two centuries in the series against England. (AP)

After already losing the ODI series against England, woes continue for Australia as opening batsman Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the squad after suffering a hamstring injury, a day before the 4th ODI in Adelaide. Finch, who has been in tremendous form in the series, scoring two centuries and a fifty, will face a fitness test ahead of the final ODI in Perth which will be played on Sunday.

Dynamic allrounder Glenn Maxwell. who was earlier not included in the limited-overs squad, was recalled on Thursday as a cover for Finch. The 29-year old has played 80s ODIs for his side and is known as one of the most destructive batsmen in the world.

His exclusion from the squad had earlier triggered controversies with Australian skipper Steve Smith and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns pointing at his inconsistency as a reason for the decision. Smith said that Maxwell needs to be more consistent to return to the international side.

Finch’s exclusion will come as a big blow for Australia who will be looking to win their first win in the series in Adelaide. He has been the highest scorer for Australia in the series so far, smashing 107 in the first ODI in Adelaide followed by 106 at the Gabba. He also played a smashing knock of 62 runs in Sydney, though the home side went on to lose all three encounters. He has scored 275 runs in 3 ODIs at an average of 91.66.

It still remains to be seen whether Maxwell will get a shot at the playing XI. Australia are likely to play Travis Head on Friday, who was dropped from the playing XI at SCG last week on Sunday.

England have already taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series.

