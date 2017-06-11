French Open 2017: Without my uncle, I would not have won 10 trophies, says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal needed just over two hours to beat Stan Wawrinka. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal needed just over two hours to beat Stan Wawrinka. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal brought up a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, after defeating Stan Wawrinka. This was also his 15th Grand Slam crown.

After winning the trophy Nadal said, “It’s really incredible. To win La Decima is very, very special,” said Nadal and added,”I am very emotional. The feeling I have is impossible to describe.

“It’s difficult to compare with other tournaments but the nerves and adrenaline I feel, it’s like no other place.”

Complementing the role of his uncle he said, “Without my uncle, I would not have won 10 trophies,” said Nadal who will rise to two in the world rankings on Monday.” “For me to be here for many years is difficult to describe. I come back and see people I have a good relationship with and it’s very special, he added.

In his final match, Nadal won 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 against Warwinka and thereby became the first man in history to win the French Open ten times. With this win, he is now just three titles behind great rival Roger Federer.

“It’s difficult for me to compare this to any other event. You are always going to be in my heart. Rafa, I have nothing to say — you were too good,” said third seed Wawrinka.”

