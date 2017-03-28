With this kind of line-up I don’t see any reason why we can’t win abroad, says Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble said India earned a fantastic victory against Australia in the 4th Test. (Source: PTI) Anil Kumble said India earned a fantastic victory against Australia in the 4th Test. (Source: PTI)

India bagged yet another Test series win when they beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test match. Courtesy of this win India reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

To comeback after being 1-0 down and then win the series against Australia in this fashion shows exactly why team India is the best in the world and why they are so difficult to beat in their own den.

Speaking after the win the man behind the scenes, Anil Kumble said that it was a fantastic win for the team. “We spoke about it that we will take one series at a time, one match at a time, one session at a time. To come back from 1-0 down, when you could see there were tired bodies around, it was brilliant. Rahane led the team brilliantly after losing the toss.” said, Anil Kumble.

He further added, “The fast bowlers throughout the season have bowled brilliantly. The positives have been adapting to conditions. We have had almost 25 players starting from West Indies. All 25 have stood up in different conditions. Even the new home venues, we didn’t know how those pitches would behave. Everybody put his hand up. The one area we need to improve is catching. Jaddu was brilliant through the season. He has always been in the shadows, but he has now come out of it. With this kind of line-up, with the lower-order contributions, I don’t see any reason why we can’t win abroad.”

