With no network and WIFI in Chennai, Indian cricket team spends time playing FIFA on PlayStation

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Karun Nair are all focussed. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Karun Nair are all focussed. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Indian cricket team, in Chennai for the fifth and final Test against England starting December 16, is staying busy by playing FIFA on PlayStation. With network taking a hit after cyclone ‘Vardah’, the team is making most of the indoor time by competing with each other on the gaming console.

The wreckage has affected Chepauk – the venue for the fifth Test – too. The square and the pitch haven’t been affected much but the heavy downpour has left a lot of damp areas on the 22 yards. With less than 48 hours left for the first ball to be bowled, the groundsmen are taking extreme measures to make the strip match-ready. They have gone back to the age-old technique of using burning coal to dry the damp region.

The BCCI curator is satisfied with the outfield and says match day will only tell how the pitch behaves now. Already 3-0 up, India would like to make it 4-0 and end their incredible Test year with a win. England on the other hand need to pull up their socks to end their tour on a high – with a win.

The visitors have been outplayed in the series so far and they have struggled even after winning three crucial tosses out of the four.

