With MS Dhoni in leading role, security beefed up for Vijay Hazare Trophy semis at Kotla

The security for Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Jharkhand’s semi-final against Bengal has been beefed up after the match got shifted to the Feroz Shah Kotla ground from the Model Sports Complex in Palam.

The match that was scheduled to be held on Friday was postponed after fire broke out at a five-star facility in Dwarka where the Jharkhand team was put up.

“We have had discussions with the police authorities and we are expecting a crowd turnout of around 3000 people. The entry is free as it is the case of domestic games. Dhoni playing a domestic game always makes it more special. Also Kotla being an enclosed stadium means that possibility of crowd trouble is next to nil unlike some of the other grounds,” DDCA official ravinder Manchanda told PTI.

However there is some bad news for all those who would have loved to watch Dhoni on television. The match is not going to be aired live as host broadcasters Star Sports were supposed to show one semi-final and a final.

Since Friday’s match was scheduled at Palam and was not supposed to be aired live, the schedule doesn’t change for the broadcasters.

